Nude lips: How to do the perfect nude lips
Nude lip tutorialTo achieve the perfect nude lip, you need to think about your make-up as a whole. Pro make-up artist Jules Cardozo-Marsh says: "Flawless, sheer skin will instantly enhance your lipstick, so sweep some tinted moisturiser and translucent powder over the t-zone, for a naturally bright complexion."
The nude lip look can emphasise the volume and shape of your lips but there are some simple steps to follow to get the perfect pout.
Jules says: "Begin by coating lips in a primer to give a smooth base for even lipstick application. Next, fill in the lips neatly with a liner that matches your chosen lipstick shade to give it something to adhere to, and extra lasting power. I love Lipstick Queen’s Lipliner in ‘Nude’ which is super soft for quick blending."
Becca Tinted Moisturiser
RRP: £35.00
Available from Becca Cosmetics
Benefit Dandelion Finishing Powder
RRP: £23.50
Available from House of Fraser
LipStick Queen lip liner in nude
RRP: £15.00
Available from Space NK
Elizabeth Arden Lip Fix Cream
RRP: £19.00
Available from House of Fraser
Ursula Dewey
19/10/2011
