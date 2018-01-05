In this article









Nude lips: How to do the perfect nude lips

Nude lip tutorial To achieve the perfect nude lip, you need to think about your make-up as a whole. Pro make-up artist



The nude lip look can emphasise the volume and shape of your lips but there are some simple steps to follow to get the perfect pout.



Jules says: "Begin by coating lips in a primer to give a smooth base for even lipstick application. Next, fill in the lips neatly with a liner that matches your chosen lipstick shade to give it something to adhere to, and extra lasting power. I love Lipstick Queen’s Lipliner in ‘Nude’ which is super soft for quick blending."



Becca Tinted Moisturiser

RRP: £35.00

Available from Becca Cosmetics



Benefit Dandelion Finishing Powder

RRP: £23.50

Available from House of Fraser



LipStick Queen lip liner in nude

RRP: £15.00

Available from Space NK



Elizabeth Arden Lip Fix Cream

RRP: £19.00

Available from House of Fraser

To achieve the perfect nude lip, you need to think about your make-up as a whole. Pro make-up artist Jules Cardozo-Marsh says: "Flawless, sheer skin will instantly enhance your lipstick, so sweep some tinted moisturiser and translucent powder over the t-zone, for a naturally bright complexion."The nude lip look can emphasise the volume and shape of your lips but there are some simple steps to follow to get the perfect pout.Jules says: "Begin by coating lips in a primer to give a smooth base for even lipstick application. Next, fill in the lips neatly with a liner that matches your chosen lipstick shade to give it something to adhere to, and extra lasting power. I love Lipstick Queen’s Lipliner in ‘Nude’ which is super soft for quick blending."