>
>
>
Lip Make up
Nude lips: How to do the perfect nude lips
  
Nude lips: How to do the perfect nude lips
In this article

Nude lips: How to do the perfect nude lips


Nude lip tutorial

To achieve the perfect nude lip, you need to think about your make-up as a whole. Pro make-up artist Jules Cardozo-Marsh says: "Flawless, sheer skin will instantly enhance your lipstick, so sweep some tinted moisturiser and translucent powder over the t-zone, for a naturally bright complexion."

The nude lip look can emphasise the volume and shape of your lips but there are some simple steps to follow to get the perfect pout.

Jules says: "Begin by coating lips in a primer to give a smooth base for even lipstick application. Next, fill in the lips neatly with a liner that matches your chosen lipstick shade to give it something to adhere to, and extra lasting power. I love Lipstick Queen’s Lipliner in ‘Nude’ which is super soft for quick blending."

Becca Tinted Moisturiser
RRP: £35.00
Available from Becca Cosmetics

Benefit Dandelion Finishing Powder
RRP: £23.50
Available from House of Fraser 

LipStick Queen lip liner in nude
RRP: £15.00
Available from Space NK 

Elizabeth Arden Lip Fix Cream
RRP: £19.00
Available from House of Fraser

19/10/2011
Tags Lip Make up
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         