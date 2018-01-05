>
Lip Make up
Nude lips: How to do the perfect nude lips
  
Nude lips: How to do the perfect nude lips
Nude lips: How to do the perfect nude lips


Keep it subtle

Kay Montano, Creative Director of myface cosmetics, shares her tips on keeping nude lips subtle...

“Try applying the lipstick as a soft stain rather than sporting a full on lipstick effect. Simply pat on myface gigabite lipstick in vintage pink (£9.99, Boots) with your finger for the best results.

"Or dab a tissue to your lips after the first application and then reapply a second time to make the colour last longer. A quick swipe of lip gloss is all you need for that extra little bit of glamour.”

My Face Gigabite lipstick
RRP: £9.99
Available from Boots

By Terry Lip Gloss
RRP: £27.50
Available from Space NK

Guerlain Terracotta Lip Gloss
RRP: £20.00
Available from House of Fraser

