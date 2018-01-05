Nude lips: How to do the perfect nude lips

In this article









My Face Gigabite lipstick

RRP: £9.99

Available from Boots



By Terry Lip Gloss

RRP: £27.50

Available from Space NK



Guerlain Terracotta Lip Gloss

RRP: £20.00

Available from House of Fraser

Kay Montano, Creative Director of myface cosmetics, shares her tips on keeping nude lips subtle...“Try applying the lipstick as a soft stain rather than sporting a full on lipstick effect. Simply pat on myface gigabite lipstick in vintage pink (£9.99, Boots) with your finger for the best results."Or dab a tissue to your lips after the first application and then reapply a second time to make the colour last longer. A quick swipe of lip gloss is all you need for that extra little bit of glamour.”