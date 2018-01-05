|
Nude lips: How to do the perfect nude lips
Keep it subtleKay Montano, Creative Director of myface cosmetics, shares her tips on keeping nude lips subtle...
“Try applying the lipstick as a soft stain rather than sporting a full on lipstick effect. Simply pat on myface gigabite lipstick in vintage pink (£9.99, Boots) with your finger for the best results.
"Or dab a tissue to your lips after the first application and then reapply a second time to make the colour last longer. A quick swipe of lip gloss is all you need for that extra little bit of glamour.”
My Face Gigabite lipstick
RRP: £9.99
Available from Boots
By Terry Lip Gloss
RRP: £27.50
Available from Space NK
Guerlain Terracotta Lip Gloss
RRP: £20.00
Available from House of Fraser
Ursula Dewey
19/10/2011
