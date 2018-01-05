Nude lips: How to do the perfect nude lips
Finishing touches
For lasting impact take a tip from Jules Cardozo Marsh. She says: "Use your lip liner to define your cupid’s bow, the corners of the mouth and the middle of the lower lip for extra impact and a flawless shape.
"To add extra impact, carefully apply a little highlighter on the cupid’s bow and pat a glossy lip balm onto the centre of your bottom lip to attract light and create an illusion of fuller, plumper-looking lips.”
