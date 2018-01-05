Nude lips: How to do the perfect nude lips

In this article









To have the perfect nude lip your pout needs to be in prime condition but Ester Cooney, qualified beauty therapist and natural skincare expert, says we should be swapping our tins of Vaseline for something more nourishing.She says: "Replace your petroleum based lip product with one that doesn’t contain this ingredient."Petroleum jelly makes your lips feel protected but is in actual fact sucking all the moisture out of them. Hence the need for continual re-application."Go for lip products that contain high quality natural products that nourish and restore moisture levels such as calendula, chamomile, rose hip and sea buckthorn."We love Madara's lipgloss - it's full of skin saving ingredients to nourish lips and Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan - so it's got to be good!