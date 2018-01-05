In this article

























OPI James Bond collection: 007 inspired polishes



OPI James Bond collection: 007 inspired nail polishes We've been counting down the days til the next Bond Movie, Skyfall - the glamour, the adrenaline, the gadgets - and of course



But with the film release date still some way in the future (the UK release date is 23rd October) we're getting our Bond fix a lil' early thanks to this amazing James Bond inspired collection by OPI which launches on 28th September.



With a set of 13



Starting with "The Man With The Golden Gun" - a top coat made with real 18 carat gold, all the way through to a glitter gun explosion, the so called "The Living Daylights" and ruby red "Die Another Day" we need these polishes in our life!



Available from www.lenawhite.co.uk







We've been counting down the days til the next Bond Movie, Skyfall - the glamour, the adrenaline, the gadgets - and of course Daniel Craig looking fly as ever.But with the film release date still some way in the future (the UK release date is 23rd October) we're getting our Bond fix a lil' early thanks to this amazing James Bond inspired collection by OPI which launches on 28th September.With a set of 13 nail varnishes each named after an iconic James Bond film there is plenty of glamour to go round.Starting with "The Man With The Golden Gun" - a top coat made with real 18 carat gold, all the way through to a glitter gun explosion, the so called "The Living Daylights" and ruby red "Die Another Day" we need these polishes in our life!