>
>

OPI James Bond collection: 007 inspired polishes

 
OPI James Bond collection: 007 inspired polishes
In this article
OPI James Bond collection: 007 inspired polishes

OPI James Bond collection: 007 inspired nail polishes 

We've been counting down the days til the next Bond Movie, Skyfall - the glamour, the adrenaline, the gadgets - and of course Daniel Craig looking fly as ever.

But with the film release date still some way in the future (the UK release date is 23rd October) we're getting our Bond fix a lil' early thanks to this amazing James Bond inspired collection by OPI which launches on 28th September.

With a set of 13 nail varnishes each named after an iconic James Bond film there is plenty of glamour to go round.

Starting with "The Man With The Golden Gun" - a top coat made with real 18 carat gold, all the way through to a glitter gun explosion, the so called "The Living Daylights" and ruby red "Die Another Day" we need these polishes in our life!

Available from www.lenawhite.co.uk

27/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         