Make-up Techniques

Primers: The best make up primers
If you've always thought that primers were a waste of time and money, then think again. We've put make up primers to the test once and for all and have found that our skin has never looked so good.

Our complexions have been more radiant, our foundation has stayed put and overall we look like a polished, well groomed lot, and all thanks to primer.

Primer creates the perfect base for your make up, evening out skin tone, smoothing fine lines and giving a more even surface for your make up to adhere to. If you're still sceptical then try some of our five star recommended products for yourself.

Here's our pick of the primers and which ones really work...get ready girls - it's prime time.

14/04/2011
