>
>
>
Make-up Techniques
Primers: The best make up primers
  
Primers: The best make up primers
In this article

Primers: The best make up primers


Accessorize With Love Primer

Tested by Ursula, 24, writer from London

We love Accessorize - their jewellery, purses and sunglasses never fail to make it into our holiday wardrobe, but when we heard they were venturing into skincare we weren't sure what to expect, knowing their first priority is cute accessories, rather than flawless skin.

I was a little disappointed with their Accessorize With Love Primer which, although duly decorated with butterflies, didn't have the luxurious fragrance you'd expect - in fact the fragrance was a real turn off.

Performance wise it smoothed out my skin and left it dewy, but no one likes to slather on a product that smells like petroleum jelly, especially when it's £9.00. Sorry Accessorize.

Sofeminine rating:

- Primers: The best make up primers


Accessorize With Love Primer
RRP: £9.00
Available from Superdrug.

14/04/2011
Tags Make-up Techniques
Reader ranking:2/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
The most beautiful villages in EuropeThe massive rose gold trend
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         