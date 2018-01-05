- Primers: The best make up primers

In this article

























Tested by Ursula, 24, writer from LondonWe love Accessorize - their jewellery, purses and sunglasses never fail to make it into our holiday wardrobe, but when we heard they were venturing into skincare we weren't sure what to expect, knowing their first priority is cute accessories , rather than flawless skin.I was a little disappointed with their Accessorize With Love Primer which, although duly decorated with butterflies, didn't have the luxurious fragrance you'd expect - in fact the fragrance was a real turn off.Performance wise it smoothed out my skin and left it dewy, but no one likes to slather on a product that smells like petroleum jelly, especially when it's £9.00. Sorry Accessorize.RRP: £9.00Available from Superdrug.