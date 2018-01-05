>
Primers: The best make up primers
Benefit That Gal Brightening Primer

Tested by Ursula, 24, writer from London

Benefit Cosmetics know a thing or two about attention to detail - you just have to look at their packaging and marketing. So it's no surprise that their primer is perfectly formed, complete with a twist applicator motion and a protective inner lid to prevent spills and smudges in your make up bag.

The pink primer has shimmering tones which gave my skin an inner radiance. My foundation stayed in place all day and this primer felt feather-light on my skin.

A sure winner on the fragrance front, That Gal smelt just like rosey vanilla - delicious.

Sofeminine rating:

Benefit That Gal Brightening Primer
RRP: £21.50
Available from ASOS

14/04/2011
