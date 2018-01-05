- Primers: The best make up primers

In this article

























Tested by Julia, 32, Sales Director from LondonBareMinerals Prime Time Brightening Foundation Primer has a lot going for it. Made with minerals, vitamins and antioxidants it's a little bit of a treat for your skin pre- make-up It's formulated without preservatives, so natural beauty addicts will love it, but the watery consistency might not be for everyone.Although it was quite runny, it sank in really quickly and it made my skin feel really soft. I definitely noticed my Foundation stayed longer too.For that, it deserves three gold stars!Prime Time Brightening PrimerRRP: £16.15Available from Feel Unique