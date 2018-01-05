>
Make-up Techniques
Primers: The best make up primers
bareMinerals Brightening Foundation Primer

Tested by Julia, 32, Sales Director from London

BareMinerals Prime Time Brightening Foundation Primer has a lot going for it. Made with minerals, vitamins and antioxidants it's a little bit of a treat for your skin pre-make-up.

It's formulated without preservatives, so natural beauty addicts will love it, but the watery consistency might not be for everyone.

Although it was quite runny, it sank in really quickly and it made my skin feel really soft. I definitely noticed my Foundation stayed longer too.

For that, it deserves three gold stars!

Bare Escentuals
Prime Time Brightening Primer
RRP: £16.15
Available from Feel Unique

14/04/2011
