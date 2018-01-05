>
Make-up Techniques
Primers: The best make up primers
Primers: The best make up primers
GloMinerals: GloFace Primer


GloMinerals: GloFace Primer

Tested by Anna-Belle, 30, Editor from London

GloMinerals is fast becoming one of my favourite brands. This primer exceeded my expectations. It's clear and like a gel but firm and dry so it spreads evenly across the skin and almost acts as a filler for my fine lines.

It dries almost instantly but doesn't have a drying effect on my skin so I still felt supple and fresh even when I applied foundation over the top.

It lasts pretty well but wasn't among the best performers for longevity. I'd probably wash my face and reapply before heading out if I had a date later on, but for day wear it is perfect.

It's great value for money and I love knowing it's got an antioxidant blend of vitamins A, C, E and green tea extract which all helps.

It doesn't have any sun protection factor though and that's a key concern for me.

Sofeminine rating:

Sofeminine rating:


GloMinerals: GloFace Primer
£12 from The Cosmetic Practice

14/04/2011
Latest… 05/01/2018
