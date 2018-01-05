In this article

























Primers: The best make up primers

Estee Lauder Face Primer Plus Tested by Ursula, 24, writer from London







It may smell like actual paint primer at first, but this only made me take it more seriously. I loved the way it held my



The quality and results are superb and I was surprised (and very pleased) to learn it retails for only £20. That's twenty quid for



A new



Sofeminine rating:







Estee Lauder Face Primer Plus

RRP: £20.00

Available from

Tested by Ursula, 24, writer from London Estee Lauder 's Face Primer Plus is a little bit special. With light reflecting pearlescent pigments, this sheer primer soaks into your skin easily, leaving it soft but taut and looking perfectly toned.It may smell like actual paint primer at first, but this only made me take it more seriously. I loved the way it held my foundation in place and added a radiant glow to my skin. A little goes a long way and it gave me the kind of HD ready complexion I didn't think was possible without airbrushing.The quality and results are superb and I was surprised (and very pleased) to learn it retails for only £20. That's twenty quid for beautiful skin , money well spent.A new make-up bag must have.RRP: £20.00Available from Debenhams