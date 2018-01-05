>
Make-up Techniques
Primers: The best make up primers
  
Primers: The best make up primers
Primers: The best make up primers


Estee Lauder Face Primer Plus

Tested by Ursula, 24, writer from London

Estee Lauder's Face Primer Plus is a little bit special. With light reflecting pearlescent pigments, this sheer primer soaks into your skin easily, leaving it soft but taut and looking perfectly toned.

It may smell like actual paint primer at first, but this only made me take it more seriously. I loved the way it held my foundation in place and added a radiant glow to my skin. A little goes a long way and it gave me the kind of HD ready complexion I didn't think was possible without airbrushing.

The quality and results are superb and I was surprised (and very pleased) to learn it retails for only £20. That's twenty quid for beautiful skin, money well spent.

A new make-up bag must have.

Sofeminine rating:
Primers: The best make up primers


Estee Lauder Face Primer Plus
RRP: £20.00
Available from Debenhams

14/04/2011
Make-up Techniques
05/01/2018
