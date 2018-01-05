- Primers: The best make up primers

>
Natio Ageless Illuminating Primer

Tested by Ursula, 24, writer from London

Oh to be ageless - with skin so flawless wherever you go people comment on how fresh and lovely you look.

Well - that's almost the reaction I got when wearing the Natio Illimating Primer - my skin felt dewy, glossy, supple and healthy, after just one quick slick of Natio before applying my usual foundation. "You look well," and "have you done something different to your hair" were the questions I heard, but I knew the secret was in my skin plumping primer.

Made with rosehip oil and aloe vera, this budget friendly primer provides intense moisture relief and creates a smooth base for flawless make-up application.

It also seemed to calm down blemishes and made my foundation stay in place all day.

Natio Ageless Illuminating Primer
RRP: £12.00
Available from Debenhams

14/04/2011
