Make-up Techniques
Primers: The best make up primers
17 Photo Flawless Skin Primer

Tested by Ursula, 24, writer from London

Sometimes the best things come in small packages and on rare occassions they come with even smaller price tags too.

That's certainly the case with 17's new Photo Flawless Skin Primer which is £4.99 but delivers results akin to some of the leading primers on the market (make up addicts know who I'm talking about)!

Smoothing on 17's Photo Flawless Skin Primer was like smoothing on a second skin, but one that was even, fresh and toned. It leaves skin hydrated but has a wonderful matt finish and keeps your make up in place - for as long as you can keep going for.

17 Photo Flawless Skin Primer
RRP: £4.99
Available from Boots.

14/04/2011
