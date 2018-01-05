Primers: The best make up primers
Stila One Step Correct
Tested by Ursula, 24, writer from London
Stila's One Step Correct is a make-up bag must for beauty addicts with blotchy skin, uneven skin tone or a lacklustre complexion.
Stila One Step Correct
This triple-swirled helix serum evens out colour, brightens skin tone and covers imperfections. It really does smooth away fine lines and hides enlarged pores, and better still, it's made with Stila’s Youth Revival Bio-Available Mineral Complex to balance your skin's natural oils.
It may look bizarre but the weightless formula blends into the skin effortlessly. My skin felt supple and looked even. As for my foundation? It didn't want to leave come bedtime!
Sofeminine rating:
RRP: £28.00
Available from Beauty Bay