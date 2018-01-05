- Primers: The best make up primers

In this article

























Tested by Ursula, 24, writer from LondonAirbase Airbrush Make Up Primer is formulated to be used with silicone based Make Up , but using it day to day with my usual Make Up and foundation seemed to give a good coverage - banishing uneven texture and patchy skintone in one rapid application.It does leave skin feeling super soft, but for natural beauty lovers it's not ideal. It may be made with plenty of parbens but it does do what it says - Make Up is held in place all day, but my skin felt a little dry after a few hours and I didn't like the gloopy texture or masculine packaging.RRP: £39.95Available from Shopzilla