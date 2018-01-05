>
>
>
Make-up Techniques
Primers: The best make up primers
  
Primers: The best make up primers
In this article

Primers: The best make up primers


Airbase Primer

Tested by Ursula, 24, writer from London

Airbase Airbrush Make Up Primer is formulated to be used with silicone based Make Up, but using it day to day with my usual Make Up and foundation seemed to give a good coverage - banishing uneven texture and patchy skintone in one rapid application.

It does leave skin feeling super soft, but for natural beauty lovers it's not ideal. It may be made with plenty of parbens but it does do what it says - Make Up is held in place all day, but my skin felt a little dry after a few hours and I didn't like the gloopy texture or masculine packaging.

Sofeminine rating:

- Primers: The best make up primers


Airbase Airbrush Make Up Primer
RRP: £39.95
Available from Shopzilla

14/04/2011
Tags Make-up Techniques
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Stars who married the same person twice ...Celebrity Men with Glasses
SudokuThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         