- Primers: The best make up primers

Airbase Airbrush Make Up
Primer is formulated to be used with silicone based Make Up
, but using it day to day with my usual Make Up
and foundation
seemed to give a good coverage - banishing uneven texture and patchy skintone in one rapid application.
It does leave skin feeling super soft, but for natural beauty
lovers it's not ideal. It may be made with plenty of parbens but it does do what it says - Make Up
is held in place all day, but my skin felt a little dry after a few hours and I didn't like the gloopy texture or masculine packaging.
Airbase Airbrush Make Up Primer
RRP: £39.95
Available from Shopzilla