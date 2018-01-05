>
Make-up Techniques
Primers: The best make up primers
  
Primers: The best make up primers
Primers: The best make up primers


Becca Mineral SPF Primer

Tested by Anna-Belle, 30, Editor from London

Becca's lovely primer slips onto skin like silk. It feels amazing and has a luxurious consistency. We loved that it has Factor 30 - a must for anti-ageing.

The bottle is a generous size and a little goes a long way. You need to leave it for a minute or so before applying your regular foundation but as a base we actually can't fault this.

It makes make-up much longer-wearing and protects our faces from the sun! Excellent work Becca!

Becca Mineral SPF Primer
£30 from Gorgeous Shop

14/04/2011
