Primers: The best make up primers

Tested by Anna-Belle, 30, Editor from LondonBecca's lovely primer slips onto skin like silk. It feels amazing and has a luxurious consistency. We loved that it has Factor 30 - a must for anti-ageing The bottle is a generous size and a little goes a long way. You need to leave it for a minute or so before applying your regular foundation but as a base we actually can't fault this.It makes make-up much longer-wearing and protects our faces from the sun! Excellent work Becca!£30 from Gorgeous Shop