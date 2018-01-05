Primers: The best make up primers
Becca Mineral SPF Primer
Tested by Anna-Belle, 30, Editor from London
Becca's lovely primer slips onto skin like silk. It feels amazing and has a luxurious consistency. We loved that it has Factor 30 - a must for anti-ageing
.
The bottle is a generous size and a little goes a long way. You need to leave it for a minute or so before applying your regular foundation
but as a base we actually can't fault this.
It makes make-up
much longer-wearing and protects our faces from the sun! Excellent work Becca!
Sofeminine rating:
Becca Mineral SPF Primer
£30 from Gorgeous Shop