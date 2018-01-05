- Laura Geller Spackle primer

|
Primers: The best make up primers
Laura Geller Spackle primerTested by Anna-Belle, 30, Editor from London
Laura Geller's Spackle primer is a slightly more liquid, lighter feeling gel than the other primers I tried. It has a white-ish tinge when you pump it out and then turns clear as you spread it.
The consistancy means it does feel like you're getting it everywhere it needs to go - a little pump stretches a long way but that can feel a little like you don't have enough on to do the job.
I applied an extra layer to be sure.
It's completyy odorless and feels fresh on the skin. It doesn't seem to tighten which is nice and make-up went on over the top pretty smoothly though I had to wait a minute for it to dry.
I didn't feel it had the staying power of thicker contenders but it's certainly a good day wear product.
RRP: £19.00
Available from QVC
Ursula Dewey
14/04/2011
