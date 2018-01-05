>
>
>
Make-up Techniques
Primers: The best make up primers
  
Laura Geller Spackle primer
In this article

Laura Geller Spackle primer


Laura Geller Spackle primer

Tested by Anna-Belle, 30, Editor from London

Laura Geller's Spackle primer is a slightly more liquid, lighter feeling gel than the other primers I tried. It has a white-ish tinge when you pump it out and then turns clear as you spread it.

The consistancy means it does feel like you're getting it everywhere it needs to go - a little pump stretches a long way but that can feel a little like you don't have enough on to do the job.

I applied an extra layer to be sure.

It's completyy odorless and feels fresh on the skin. It doesn't seem to tighten which is nice and make-up went on over the top pretty smoothly though I had to wait a minute for it to dry.

I didn't feel it had the staying power of thicker contenders but it's certainly a good day wear product.

Sofeminine rating:

- Laura Geller Spackle primer


Laura Geller Spackle primer
RRP: £19.00
Available from QVC

14/04/2011
Tags Make-up Techniques
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         