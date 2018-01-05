In this article

























Laura Geller Spackle primer

Laura Geller Spackle primer Tested by Anna-Belle, 30, Editor from London



Laura Geller's Spackle primer is a slightly more liquid, lighter feeling gel than the other



The consistancy means it does feel like you're getting it everywhere it needs to go - a little pump stretches a long way but that can feel a little like you don't have enough on to do the job.



I applied an extra layer to be sure.



It's completyy odorless and feels fresh on the skin. It doesn't seem to tighten which is nice and



I didn't feel it had the staying power of thicker contenders but it's certainly a good day wear product.



Laura Geller Spackle primer

RRP: £19.00

Available from

