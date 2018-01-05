|
Primers: The best make up primers
|
|
In this article
Pixi Flawless Beauty Primer
Pixi Flawless Beauty PrimerTested by Anna-Belle, 30, Editor from London
I forgot I had to test this - I found it on my cabinet a week later and thought it was foundation! It doesn't look like a primer.
The colour is quite dark when you pump it out but as you apply it mellows to compliment your skin tone - I'm really pale so this is important to me. It leaves a slight but noticeable shimmer on skin too. It's almost a shame to go over it with foundation.
You could wear this on its own for a kind of shimmering tint to the skin - it evens your complexion and gives you a dewy look.
It's not very natural though so I would wear it at night rather than during the day.
It holds foundation reasonably well and improves the longevity of make-up overall but it didn't perform as well as a clear gel-like primer. It's a good base for parties but I wouldn't rely on it all day.
Sofeminine rating:
Pixi Flawless Beauty Primer
RRP: £20.50
Available from Boots
|
|
Ursula Dewey
14/04/2011
|
Article Plan Primers: The best make up primers ▼
|