- Pixi Flawless Beauty Primer

Tested by Anna-Belle, 30, Editor from LondonI forgot I had to test this - I found it on my cabinet a week later and thought it was foundation ! It doesn't look like a primer.The colour is quite dark when you pump it out but as you apply it mellows to compliment your skin tone - I'm really pale so this is important to me. It leaves a slight but noticeable shimmer on skin too. It's almost a shame to go over it with foundation You could wear this on its own for a kind of shimmering tint to the skin - it evens your complexion and gives you a dewy look.It's not very natural though so I would wear it at night rather than during the day.It holds foundation reasonably well and improves the longevity of make-up overall but it didn't perform as well as a clear gel-like primer. It's a good base for parties but I wouldn't rely on it all day.RRP: £20.50Available from Boots