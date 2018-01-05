In this article



















Make Up For Ever summer make-up advice

Which beauty techniques should be adopted this summer?



If you do decide to go for a subtle tinted moisturiser or light foundation this summer, Make Up Forever's Peggy Albes suggests making an extra effort to blend the neck and checking your neckline for tell tale tide marks, 'for a more natural result'.



And if you're after the bronzed goddess look, Albes says 'why not add a touch of gold, either as glitter on your face or body, cream eyeshadow on your eyes or gloss on your lips.'



Try giving yourself the midas touch with an irridescent moisturiser in the evening after topping up your tan, it'll add some summer sparkle to your nights out.

