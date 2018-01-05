In this article



















Make up For Ever advice on essential make-up products for summer

What are the essential products for succesful summer make-up?



If you can't survive without foundation, choose a light powder which won't melt in the heat.



Make Up Forever's Peggy Albes advises using a foundation 'in one shade more golden than you'd normally use'.



Her other Make Up essentials for summer include 'bronzing powder (Matt Bronze, medium shade- not too orangey) and a compact powder (Shine On Compact n°5 or n°6)'.



Light powdery foundations and bronzers will minimise shine and should help to keep skin looking fresh.



Which areas of the face should particular attention be paid to?



Peggy Albes says to concentrate on 'cheeks and the sides of the nose'.



Clever shading with bronzer can help achieve more defined cheekbones and sharper overall look.





Left:



Bronzing powder by Make Up Forever

Duo Matt powder foundation by Make Up Forever

Shine On compact powder by Make Up Forever



www.makeupforever.com

