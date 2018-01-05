>
Summer make up masterclass
  
Make Up For Ever: day and evening summer make-up advice
Make Up For Ever: day and evening summer make-up advice


Which products are best for achieving a natural look (for the day)? And a sophisticated look (for the evening)?

Peggy Albes also shares her top tips for natural day make up and more edgy evening looks.

'For more natural make-up in the day, go for cream or liquid textures on eyes which are more transparent, and use warm earthy shades '

Tip: 'Using a blusher brush lightly brush up the sides of the nose with bronzer for a guaranteed "sun" effect.'

'In the evening, artificial lights can often be harsh on the skin so avoid over-loading your face with more make-up than usual. You can intensify eyes a bit with a sparkly black kohl pencil, along with a transparent gloss for the lips.'

Super Lip gloss by make up Forever
False eyelashes by make up Forever

