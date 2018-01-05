In this article



















Shu Uemura advice on summer make-up trends

Which make-up products would you recommend for this summer?



Kakuyasu Uchiide: 'I'd recommend the Satin Radiant Stick in particular, which can even be used as a blusher.'



This year, eye make-up is all about glistening colours. Lips are nude, and textures are matte. Don't forget that when you add make-up to one part of your face, the rest should be minimal.'



Left:



Satin Radiant Stick - by Shu Uemura £25

Rouge unlimited crème matt in tawny beige -by Shu Uemura £16.50

Glow on - by Shu Uemura £19.00



www.spacenk.co.uk





