>
>
>
Eye Makeup
Summer make up masterclass
  
Shu Uemura advice on summer make-up trends
In this article

Shu Uemura advice on summer make-up trends


Which make-up products would you recommend for this summer?

Kakuyasu Uchiide: 'I'd recommend the Satin Radiant Stick in particular, which can even be used as a blusher.'

This year, eye make-up is all about glistening colours. Lips are nude, and textures are matte. Don't forget that when you add make-up to one part of your face, the rest should be minimal.'

Left:

Satin Radiant Stick - by Shu Uemura £25
Rouge unlimited crème matt in tawny beige -by Shu Uemura £16.50
Glow on - by Shu Uemura £19.00

www.spacenk.co.uk 
Beauty Editor
07/08/2010
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up Make-up Techniques
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         