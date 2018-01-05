>
Summer make up masterclass
Bobbi Brown beauty techniques for summer
Which areas of the face should particular attention be paid to?

According to Julie Knafo, 'The main aim in the summer is to make skin look great. You need to moisturise well to hydrate skin and keep it looking radiant.'

Tip: If you're not going away, emphasise your eyes. But if you're lucky enough to be going on holiday, having a tan means you can add powder and gloss.

Which beauty techniques should be adopted this summer?


'Don't forget to apply a bit of blusher to your face. Always use a cream blush to prevent blotches. And add a bit of colour to your lips as well: this summer's hot colour is coral.'

Pot Rouge for Lips and Cheeks in Cabo Coral by Bobbi Brown £16.50

www.bobbibrown.co.uk


07/08/2010
