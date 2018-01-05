Shu Uemura summer make-up advice

Summer make up - start with your skin

Once you start developing a sunkissed glow to your skin, it's time to rethink your usual make up base. Shu Uemura's make up artist Kakuyasu Uchiide suggests that you may not need to bother with foundation in the summer, which can clog your skin during warmer months.



Uchiide says, 'It's essential to enhance the skin without going over the top, simply use blusher to highlight the skin.'



'I recommend Shu Uemura's Glow On. It's available in several shades and each one is very subtle. Apply it to the most prominent part of the cheekbone.'



By highlighting your cheekbones with a light tinted shimmer you can add structure to your make up whilst showing off your gorgeous summer glow.

