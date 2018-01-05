Shu Uemura summer eye make-up advice

Another challenge of summer and holiday make up is achieving a subtle natural look for the day and a more sophisticated look for the evening, which isn't too heavy.



Which products are best for achieving a natural day look? And an easy to wear evening look?



Kakuyasu Uchiide: 'For daytime, it's important to avoid overkill. Go for shimmering eyes and a light, matte colour for your lips.'



For a sophisticated evening look, you can get away with more make-up and play with both the eyes and lips.



At Shu Uemura, we're big fans of false lashes and gorgeous eye make up in general! Simply apply some glitter eyeliner and add false lashes for a sexy, smouldering look.'



Left: Soft cross eyelashes by Shu Uemura £15



