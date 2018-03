Bobbi Brown summer make-up advice

Julia Knafo, make up artist at Bobbi Brown shares her top advice for day and evening looks that will make making up a breeze on holiday.



'In the day, your skin should be radiant. It's essential to have a healthy glow, whereas in the evening, you can highlight other parts of your face.



For evenings out, women often opt for eye make-up, using black eyeliner and shimmering eyeshadow to bring out the eyes which looks really stunning!'



Image © Bobbi Brown