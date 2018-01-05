In this article



















Bobbi Brown advice on successful summer make-up

What are the essential products for succesful summer make-up?



Julia Knafo of Bobbi Brown says 'There are 2 options for summer make-up: matte or shimmery.'



'Go for shimmery if you want to accentuate your tan as glittery products will highlight it. For simple and easy make-up, use an under-eye cream but not foundation. Instead, try using a tinted balm or a bronzing gel.'



'The balm neutralises any blotchiness but it gives the impression of bare skin, and on top of that it provides sun protection! To bring attention to your sunkissed skin, apply an illuminating bronzing powder or a cream blush for a fresh effect.'



'For the eyes, it's best to use cream-textured eyeshadows because they are waterproof. Use your finger or a brush to apply them. Eyeliner is essential for intensifying the eyes, and the final touch is some waterproof mascara. As for this summer's trends, go for coppery or pastel eyeshadows, but not bright colours.'



'Finally, add some gloss to your lips. Try Shimmer Lip Gloss which give lips a brilliant sheer shine, and has a summery scent of vanilla.'



Left:



Long Wear Cream Shadow -by Bobbi Brown £16

Bronze Shimmer Brick - by Bobbi Brown £29.50

Shimmer Lip Gloss - by Bobbi Brown £14



http://www.bobbibrown.co.uk.



