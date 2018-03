Gloss fever

Summer is finally in the air! Delve into our summer make-up selection, full of fresh and vibrant colours, to get you in the mood for those (hopefully) warm days ahead.



One click of this lip gloss pen from Clarins delivers just the right amount of colour for luscious lips. The transparent effect creates natural-looking lips and the raspberry scent is so fruity.



Clarins Instant Sun Light Click & Gloss SPF6, £15

