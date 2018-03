L'Occitane Mine d'Or Healthy Glow Face Powder - L'Occitane face powder

L'Occitane's new Mine d'Or (goldmine) face powder comes in a cute "seed packet" and is made from natural minerals. It features an seasonal floral design and it even smells of peonies so it's doubly on-trend.



L'Occitane Mine d'Or Healthy Glow Face Powder, £19.50

www.loccitane.com