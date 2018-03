In this article















Trilogy Everything Balm - Trilogy multi-purpose face and body balm

This multi-purpose balm contains pure plant ingredients, Omegas 3 and 6, vitamins and antioxidants, all of which have proven skin conditioning and healing properties. Use it anytime and anywhere on the face or body, to nourish dry skin and lips, protect nails or use it as a massage oil.



Trilogy Everything Balm, £12 for 45ml

www.trilogyproducts.com

Available from John Lewis and www.zuneta.com