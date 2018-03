Givenchy Acti'Mine Sun Complexion Enhancer Wake-up Skin - Givenchy complexion enhancer

Summer beauty is all about glowing complexions. This brightening make-up base gives a perfect finish to make-up while remaining natural so it's goodbye foundation and hello (almost) naturally tanned skin.



Givenchy Acti'Mine Sun Complexion Enhancer Wake-up Skin, £23

www.parfumsgivenchy.com

Available from Debenhams