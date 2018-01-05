Beach holiday make-up: Prepare your skin

Beach holiday make-up: Prepare your skin

If you focus on your



Slough away the build-up of sunbloack and sweat with NEW Alpha H Gentle Daily Exfoliant (£32.50 -



Then prime skin with



It’s not only ultra-light and evens skintone but it's also an oil-free way of getting your



If you focus on your skincare routine rather than opting for a mask of colour, you’ll need less.Slough away the build-up of sunbloack and sweat with NEW Alpha H Gentle Daily Exfoliant (£32.50 - Look Fantastic Then prime skin with Nars Multi-Protect Primer SPF30 £24.It’s not only ultra-light and evens skintone but it's also an oil-free way of getting your anti-oxidant , anti-irritant, anti-pollution and anti-UV protection in one.