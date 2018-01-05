Beach holiday make-up: Prepare your skin
If you focus on your skincare
routine rather than opting for a mask of colour, you’ll need less.
Slough away the build-up of sunbloack and sweat with NEW Alpha H Gentle Daily Exfoliant (£32.50 - Look Fantastic
)
Then prime skin with Nars Multi-Protect Primer SPF30
£24.
It’s not only ultra-light and evens skintone but it's also an oil-free way of getting your anti-oxidant
, anti-irritant, anti-pollution and anti-UV protection in one.