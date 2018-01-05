Beach holiday makeup: eyes
Waterproof is the key.
If you want to add a little more definition to your bronzer-embellished lids, NEW Benefit Bad Gal Liner Waterproof (£14 - Benefit
) won’t budge, but is easily blended for a smoky eye.
If you prefer that slick 50s style feline flick, Topshop Semi-Permanent Liner in Tarnished
£8 provides that retro line with a shot of metallic-bronze light.
You don’t have to compromise on mascara
either - poolside panda eyes are a thing of the past with NEW M.A.C. Splashproof Lash mascara
in Blacksplash (£13.50 - M.A.C
)