Beach holiday makeup: lips

Eye Makeup
Protect your lips on holiday - and not just in the sun.

On top of UV damage that delicate skin will also dry out in the heat, so keep them moisturised day and night.

NEW M.A.C. Suntints SPF20 Liquid Lip Balm in Pink Tinge (£11.50 - M.A.C) combines UV protection with ultra-moisturizing Vitamin E and a subtle gloss finish for a party pout.

Another tip for plumping your kisser is to apply a tiny amount of highlighter from your Jemma Kidd palette to the Cupid’s Bow, and on the lips too if you want a sultry sheen.


Grace Timothy
20/07/2013
