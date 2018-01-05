Beach holiday makeup: lips
Protect your lips
on holiday - and not just in the sun.
On top of UV damage that delicate skin will also dry out in the heat, so keep them moisturised day and night.
NEW M.A.C. Suntints SPF20 Liquid Lip Balm in Pink
Tinge (£11.50 - M.A.C
) combines UV protection with ultra-moisturizing Vitamin E and a subtle gloss finish for a party pout.
Another tip for plumping your kisser is to apply a tiny amount of highlighter from your Jemma Kidd palette to the Cupid’s Bow, and on the lips
too if you want a sultry sheen.