Beach holiday makeup: nails

Unless you’ve gone for a super-strength gel manicure, the sea, sand and extreme heat may cause chips, peeling and tears.

A handbag-friendly solution is Beauty Fixation by Japonesque Nail Polish Touch-Up Q-tips (£4.99) for a non-acetone polish removal without the cumbersome bottle and pads.

And since dry cuticles are the real giveaway of tatty nails, you can even do a quick mini-mani with the Beauty Fixation by Japonesque Cuticle Conditioner Q-tips (£4.99) which will soften and tidy dry, hardened cuticles with Aloe Vera.

If you need to add colour, take a Max Factor Max Colour Effects Mini Nail Polish (£3.99) - it’s a space-saving bottle and you only need 2 coats.



Grace Timothy
20/07/2013
