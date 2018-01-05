>
Eye Makeup
Summer makeup | holiday makeup 2013
Beach holiday hair

A hair and scalp protector is essential - not only do UV rays damage your skin and hair irreparably, but they can also alter the colour and texture.

So Kerastase Huile Celeste is worth every penny of its £18.30 price - keep reapplying through the day.

Once you’re back from the beach, it’s tempting to surround yourself with all your usual styling tools and products.

But unless you’re happy to leave all your clothes and shoes at home, it’s impossible.

Label.M’s Mini Airliner Collection (£12) has the Gentle Cleansing Shampoo and Daily Shine Conditioner you need to keep your hair clean, and all you need to style it up.

To spruce up natural beach frizz, spritz the Label M Sea Salt Spray through your roots and lengths, scrunching the ends in your palms.

Or for a sleeker look, don’t wash out your Kerastase Huile Celeste - embrace the slick, glittering quality with a low ponytail or bun, finishing with a little of Label M’s Protein Spray to control flyaways.

Grace Timothy
20/07/2013
