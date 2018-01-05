>
Eye Makeup
Summer makeup | holiday makeup 2013
  
Beach holiday makeup: dress your skin

Beach holiday makeup: dress your skin


Beach holiday makeup: dress your skin

A lighter, fresher alternative to your foundation in warmer climes is a tinted moisturiser.

Philosophy The Supernatural Poreless Flawless SPF15 £23 www.johnlewis.com will even up your skintone with a hint of colour whilst protecting from sun damage.

If you do need to cover blemishes, you can’t mix in a thick, chalky concealer on top of nearly-bare skin - it’ll stick out like a (flaky) sore thumb.

Jemma Kidd’s Skin Perfection Kit £22 has lighter cover-up essentials along with a shiny highlighter and sheer cream blush - a perfect dressing for dewy, fresh skin.

Now for the colour.

Givenchy Le Prisme Visage Again! in Sun Mango £32.50 is not only perfect for bronzing and contouring, but you can also use the individual bricks to shade your lids for simple, defined eyes.


Grace Timothy
20/07/2013
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up Make-up Techniques
 

05/01/2018
