Eyes and cheeks

Eyes and cheeks Perfect your bronzed BeauSoleil.



Made with hydrating marine minerals and rich in pigment this multi-tonal palette will add sun kissed colour to your lids and cheeks - contouring your face into post-holiday perfection.



We love that this palette is formulated with the skin benefits of the sea - so even if you didn't make it to Ibiza this summer, your



Sue's Expert Beauty Tip: ‘To create depth and to contour and ‘warm’ the face, sweep the four shades in the palette along the cheekbones and along the bridge of the nose.’



Sue Devitt Hydrating Marine Minerals Destination eye & Cheek Palette

RRP: £31.00

Available from Harvey Nichols



