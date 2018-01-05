>
Sun kissed skin: Bronzed make-up tips for sun kissed skin
  
Eyes and cheeks
Perfect your bronzed make-up look with Sue Devitt's Eye & Cheek Palette in BeauSoleil.

Made with hydrating marine minerals and rich in pigment this multi-tonal palette will add sun kissed colour to your lids and cheeks - contouring your face into post-holiday perfection.

We love that this palette is formulated with the skin benefits of the sea - so even if you didn't make it to Ibiza this summer, your make-up has almost all the benefits of a beach side break - without the sun damage.

Sue's Expert Beauty Tip: ‘To create depth and to contour and ‘warm’ the face, sweep the four shades in the palette along the cheekbones and along the bridge of the nose.’

Sue Devitt Hydrating Marine Minerals Destination eye & Cheek Palette
RRP: £31.00
Available from Harvey Nichols

