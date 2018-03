Sun drenched gloss

Sun drenched gloss

Sexy summer lips should always have a touch of shine. This honey-enriched gloss from The Body Shop gives lips a sheer tint with sparkling shine and can be worn alone or with a lip colour.



Tip - don't over charge your lips - a subtle hint of dewy beauty is all you need.



Left:



Honey bronze lip gloss

RRP: £9.50

Available from The Body Shop