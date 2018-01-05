>
>
Sun kissed skin: Bronzed make-up tips for sun kissed skin
  
The perfect bronzer
In this article

The perfect bronzer


The perfect bronzer

Sun kissed skin has to start with bronzer. Following your foundation add summer colour to your cheeks with a dependable bronzer that matches your skin tone.

Bobbi Brown have a great selection of bronzers and brushes to apply them with - so you can get make-up artist results at home.

Left:

Bobbi Brown Bronzer
RRP: £24.00

Bobbi Brown Bronzing Brush
RRP: £37.50

Both available from John Lewis

16/08/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 Hot celebrity men in uniform
This Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         