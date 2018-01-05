Bronzing black skin

In this article













BECCA Cosmetic's International Make-Up Artist Claire Allanson says: "“To give a bronzed quality to black skin, you need to create an even, deep base with a good fake tan "Once you have this rich base, highlight the skin with a deep bronze highlighter to give a luminous bronze effect - BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector in Topaz is perfect for this, as it gives this quality without making the skin go darker.”Formulated with SPF 20 and light-reflecting particles, this will smooth out imperfections and leave skin glowing with summer vitality.Left: