Bronzing black skin
BECCA Cosmetic's International Make-Up
Artist Claire Allanson says: "“To give a bronzed quality to black skin, you need to create an even, deep base with a good fake tan
"Once you have this rich base, highlight the skin with a deep bronze highlighter to give a luminous bronze effect - BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector in Topaz is perfect for this, as it gives this quality without making the skin go darker.”
Formulated with SPF 20 and light-reflecting particles, this will smooth out imperfections and leave skin glowing with summer vitality.
BECCA Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector in Topaz
RRP: £33.00
