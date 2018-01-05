In this article













Mineral foundation

Firstly, use a mineral foundation to provide a flawless base that your other sun kissed make-up essentials can adhere to. Mineral foundations can be applied lighter than ordinary liquids and powders so your natural glow will still show through.Inika's foundations offer SPF 15 protection and won't clog your pores.Suitable for all skin types and available in a range of colours, they provide reliable coverage and a matt texture.Left: