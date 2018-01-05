Mineral foundation
Firstly, use a mineral foundation
to provide a flawless base that your other sun kissed make-up
essentials can adhere to. Mineral foundations
can be applied lighter than ordinary liquids and powders so your natural glow will still show through.
Inika's foundations
offer SPF 15 protection and won't clog your pores.
Suitable for all skin types and available in a range of colours, they provide reliable coverage and a matt texture.
Left:
Inika Mineral Foundation SPF 15
RRP: £29.50
Available from John Lewis