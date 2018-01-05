>
>
Sun kissed skin: Bronzed make-up tips for sun kissed skin
  
Mineral foundation
In this article

Mineral foundation


Mineral foundation

Firstly, use a mineral foundation to provide a flawless base that your other sun kissed make-up essentials can adhere to. Mineral foundations can be applied lighter than ordinary liquids and powders so your natural glow will still show through.

Inika's foundations offer SPF 15 protection and won't clog your pores.

Suitable for all skin types and available in a range of colours, they provide reliable coverage and a matt texture.

Left:

Inika Mineral Foundation SPF 15
RRP: £29.50
Available from John Lewis




16/08/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Stars who married the same person twice ...The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         