>
>
>
Eye Makeup

Taylor Swift's red hot carpet look at People's Choice Awards

 
Taylor Swift's red hot carpet look at People's Choice Awards
In this article
Taylor Swift's red hot carpet look at People's Choice Awards

Taylor Swift's red hot carpet look at People's Choice Awards

Taylor Swift pulled out all the stops at the People's Choice Awards when she turned up in a white slash neck Ralph Lauren dress, that left little to the imagination.

But enough about the dress - for us it was her make-up that really stole the show.

Newly single Taylor Swift knows that to make the most of her bright blue eyes she has to go for a contrasting colour - like deep gold.

Her burnt orange and gold eyeshadow really makes her peepers pop - especially when her eyelashes are that big and bold.

Plus her flawless skin and peachy lips combo are definitely something we want to try out for ourselves.

We've rounded up the make-up essentials you need to copycat Taylors People's Choice Awards make-up. She's definitely a winner in our books.
Beauty Editor
10/01/2013
Tags Eye Makeup
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Jessica Albas maternity styleMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         