Taylor Swift's red hot carpet look at People's Choice Awards

Taylor Swift pulled out all the stops at the People's Choice Awards when she turned up in a white slash neck Ralph Lauren dress, that left little to the imagination.But enough about the dress - for us it was her make-up that really stole the show. Newly single Taylor Swift knows that to make the most of her bright blue eyes she has to go for a contrasting colour - like deep gold.



Her burnt orange and gold eyeshadow really makes her peepers pop - especially when her eyelashes are that big and bold.



Plus her flawless skin and peachy lips combo are definitely something we want to try out for ourselves.



We've rounded up the make-up essentials you need to copycat Taylors People's Choice Awards make-up. She's definitely a winner in our books.











