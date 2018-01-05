In this article











The eyeshadow

To get head turning eyes with the midas touch chose a light reflective highly pigmented eye shadow with plenty of shimmer - Bare Minerals lose eyeshadow powders have plenty of choice, but we love Estee Lauder's Topaz Mosaic palette too.



Liz Pugh, make up artist at Avon says: "Apply the shadow, blending the darkest shade over the liner to soften and add a little under the eye at the outer corners.



Keeping the darker shade more to the outer eye will really open the eye. Enhance the socket by applying the darkest shade into the socket and add the lightest shade, the highlighter under the brow bone and in the inner corner of the eye."



Estee Lauder Pure Eyeshadow Palette Topaz Mosaic

RRP: £35.00

Available from Harrods

