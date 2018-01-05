>
Eye Makeup
Taylor Swift's red hot carpet look at People's Choice Awards
  
The eyeshadow
The eyeshadow


To get head turning eyes with the midas touch chose a light reflective highly pigmented eye shadow with plenty of shimmer - Bare Minerals lose eyeshadow powders have plenty of choice, but we love Estee Lauder's Topaz Mosaic palette too.

Liz Pugh, make up artist at Avon says: "Apply the shadow, blending the darkest shade over the liner to soften and add a little under the eye at the outer corners.

Keeping the darker shade more to the outer eye will really open the eye. Enhance the socket by applying the darkest shade into the socket and add the lightest shade, the highlighter under the brow bone and in the inner corner of the eye."

Estee Lauder Pure Eyeshadow Palette Topaz Mosaic
RRP: £35.00
Available from Harrods
10/01/2013
