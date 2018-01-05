>
>
The best eyeliners

MAC Eye Kohl - eyeliner review

 

MAC Smoulder eyeliner - MAC Eye Kohl - eyeliner review
MAC Smoulder eyeliner
MAC
Eye Kohl, Smoulder
£12.50



They say:

A soft-on pencil liner that lines, defines and shades the eyes with rich colour and a silky-smooth, matte/pearl finish. Ophthalmologist tested.

We say:

A-mazing! MAC's incredible kohl pencil is soft, pliable and easy to sharpen.

It glides on as if liquid and leaves a deep solid colour. The line can be smudged to achieve a perfect smokey-look or left intact and accurate. It leaves a subtle shimmer and sheen that appears almost wet but it doesn't leach into the little creases of your lid.

We would have happily given MAC Eye Kohl a full five-stars but it stumbled at the final hurdle...

The only downside to MAC Eye Kohl is that it does not come off very easily. Actually, to say it just doesn't come off would be slightly more accurate. The dense colour is difficult to remove even with eye-make up remover - it smears all over your eye area and has to be scrubbed at.

On the plus side this does also mean it stays put all day and all night long. So despite the removal issues, we loved it.





  
  
Beauty Editor
12/11/2010
Rank this page: 

Latest… 05/01/2018
