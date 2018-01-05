2True Twist n Line Eye Definers - eyeliner review 2True Twist n Line Eye Definer - No.4 2True

Twist n Line Eye Definers

£1.95







They say:



2true Twist ‘n’ Line Eye Definer, a waterproof, rich precision liner in a handy wind-up pen so there’s no need for sharpening.



Enriched with softening bisabolol this clever definer will care for the delicate skin around the eye area - choose from 15 easy to apply, easy to blend shades.



We say:



The colour is nice and quick to build up after a few layers but it doesn't go on all that smoothly. With a bit of patience you can achieve an even and dense colour with these eyeliners which stays put all day and night.



The shades are unusual but if you're into statement eyes then you'll probably love 2True's impressive range of improbable eyeliner colours.



What we weren't so keen on was the twist application. This design is to eliminate the need for sharpening but in practical terms just means that after the first application the tip is never again a nice sharp point.









