>
>
The best eyeliners

Colorsport 24 Hour Eyeliner - eyeliner review

 

Colorsport 24 Hour Black Eyeliner - Colorsport 24 Hour Eyeliner - eyeliner review
Colorsport 24 Hour Black Eyeliner
COLOURSPORT
24 Hour Eyeliner, black
£6.99



They say:

The unique, easy to use precision nib creates an accurate even line , with no smudging.

For women with busy and active lifestyles, who want to look fresh hour after hour, this fast drying, waterproof Colorsport 24 Hour Black Eyeliner will keep your eyes enhanced all day long.

We say:

Colorsport 24 Hour Eyeliner well and truly earned its title in the soFeminine offices as "the best liquid eyeliner of 2010". We adore it.

The colour - an instantly solid, true black - glides on perfectly in a single application. The felt-tip applicator is easy to use and paints near perfect rims around your eyes that last for hours.

It also seems almost entirely smudge-proof as long as you're careful for the first minute or so after application. We even slept in it (naughty) after a particularly epic night and found it perfectly in place the next morning.

Having said that, getting it off is easy. A simple swipe of eye make-up remover or a simple face wash and it's away.

It is undoubtedly the best £6.99 you can spend on an eyeliner - a beauty bargain, indeed.




  
  
Beauty Editor
12/11/2010
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Tricks and tips for an active new yearChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         