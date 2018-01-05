Colorsport 24 Hour Eyeliner - eyeliner review Colorsport 24 Hour Black Eyeliner COLOURSPORT

24 Hour Eyeliner, black

£6.99







They say:



The unique, easy to use precision nib creates an accurate even line , with no smudging.



For women with busy and active lifestyles, who want to look fresh hour after hour, this fast drying, waterproof Colorsport 24 Hour Black Eyeliner will keep your eyes enhanced all day long.



We say:



Colorsport 24 Hour Eyeliner well and truly earned its title in the soFeminine offices as "the best liquid eyeliner of 2010". We adore it.



The colour - an instantly solid, true black - glides on perfectly in a single application. The felt-tip applicator is easy to use and paints near perfect rims around your eyes that last for hours.



It also seems almost entirely smudge-proof as long as you're careful for the first minute or so after application. We even slept in it (naughty) after a particularly epic night and found it perfectly in place the next morning.



Having said that, getting it off is easy. A simple swipe of eye make-up remover or a simple face wash and it's away.



