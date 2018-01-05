Clinique Quickliner For Eyes - eyeliner review Clinique Quickliner For Eyes - Indigo Clinique

Quickliner For Eyes, Indigo

£13.00







They say:



Long-wearing, transfer-resistant eye pencil with a unique smudge-tip at one end. Smooth, easy, effortless. Won't tug delicate eyelids.



Colour wears for hours. Line can be softened for a "smokey" look. Self-sharpening; propels only. Water-resistant. Ophthalmologist tested.



We say:



After the first go on our Clinique Quickliner For Eyes pencil we were Quickliner converts.



With one smooth application, it gives you a great iridescent colour. We normally only wear black but the sexy indigo shade looked fantastic.



Plus the packaging is sophisticated and luxe, which we will admit often sways our initial opinion just slightly.



However, after a few days we realised our initial enthusiasm waned.



The lovely pointy tip disappeared and we found it quite difficult to get it sharp again with the twisty nib. And once you've lost that initial point the application becomes a little trickier.



You get the same gorgeously deep, sultry colour but with a bit more effort. We still love the texture and colour but the packaging has dropped in our estimation.









