Lancome Le Crayon Kohl - eyeliner review

The best eyeliners
They say:
Loaded with colour pigments, this classic eye lining pencil lets you outline, emphasise or redefine the shape of your eyes easily and precisely.
Choose from a range of shades to coordinate with your eye shadow or your eye colour.
Suitable for use above or below the lash line to create the look you desire.
We say:
What we really loved about Le crayon kohl is it's smudge-ability. The dark colour slips over the lid leaving a lovely kohl line which is easily worked into a delicious smokey smudge.
You can create a neat pencil line along the rim if you wish and the result (see above) will be a glamorous and gorgeous finish almost like a liquid.
The texture of the pencil is soft and maleable - it never snags on the lid and doesn't need warming before application.
Although smudging it produces lovely results it only goes (and stays) where you put it. Using a standard eyeliner sharpener you can get the tip nice and sharp again and the lid preserves it after use. Getting it off is easy too.
A simple yet effective handbag/make-up bag essential, if ever there was one.
Beauty Editor
12/11/2010
Article Plan The best eyeliners: kohl pencil eyeliners, liquid eyeliners, henna eyeliners tried and tested ▼
