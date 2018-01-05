Lancome Le Crayon Kohl - eyeliner review Lancome Le Crayon Kohl, black Lancome

Le crayon kohl, noir

£15.00







They say:



Loaded with colour pigments, this classic eye lining pencil lets you outline, emphasise or redefine the shape of your eyes easily and precisely.



Choose from a range of shades to coordinate with your eye shadow or your eye colour.



Suitable for use above or below the lash line to create the look you desire.



We say:



What we really loved about Le crayon kohl is it's smudge-ability. The dark colour slips over the lid leaving a lovely kohl line which is easily worked into a delicious smokey smudge.



You can create a neat pencil line along the rim if you wish and the result (see above) will be a glamorous and gorgeous finish almost like a liquid.



The texture of the pencil is soft and maleable - it never snags on the lid and doesn't need warming before application.



Although smudging it produces lovely results it only goes (and stays) where you put it. Using a standard eyeliner sharpener you can get the tip nice and sharp again and the lid preserves it after use. Getting it off is easy too.



