The best eyeliners

Lancome Le Crayon Kohl - eyeliner review

   

Lancome Le Crayon Kohl, black - Lancome Le Crayon Kohl - eyeliner review
Lancome Le Crayon Kohl, black
Lancome
Le crayon kohl, noir
£15.00



They say:

Loaded with colour pigments, this classic eye lining pencil lets you outline, emphasise or redefine the shape of your eyes easily and precisely.

Choose from a range of shades to coordinate with your eye shadow or your eye colour.

Suitable for use above or below the lash line to create the look you desire.

We say:

What we really loved about Le crayon kohl is it's smudge-ability. The dark colour slips over the lid leaving a lovely kohl line which is easily worked into a delicious smokey smudge.

You can create a neat pencil line along the rim if you wish and the result (see above) will be a glamorous and gorgeous finish almost like a liquid.

The texture of the pencil is soft and maleable - it never snags on the lid and doesn't need warming before application.

Although smudging it produces lovely results it only goes (and stays) where you put it. Using a standard eyeliner sharpener you can get the tip nice and sharp again and the lid preserves it after use. Getting it off is easy too.

A simple yet effective handbag/make-up bag essential, if ever there was one.




  
 
Beauty Editor
12/11/2010
Reader ranking:5/5 
