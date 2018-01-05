The best eyeliners - tried and tested Henna Eyes liquid eyeliner HENNA PENS

Henna Eyes, black

£12.99







They say:

Enhance the beauty and highlight the shape of your eyes in a natural way with Henna Eyes - easy to use semi permanent eyeliner! Henna Eyes is a revolutionary product that gives the contour of your eyes a fashionable and long lasting colour thanks to pure henna extract. Henna Eyes is a semi-permanent eyeliner based on 100% natural ingredients.



We say:



We love that this product is all natural AND long-lasting.



It's easy to apply as the tip is like a child's felt tip pen - you even have two tips to choose from, making the desired thickness easy to achieve.



Getting a smooth line is literally child's play but the pen is quite long which makes it just slightly awkward if you need to get in close to a mirror.



Henna Eyes dries quickly but the colour is quite watery and it requires a few coats to really build it up to really deep black. It's a semi-permanent colour though we found it fairly easy to remove with regular eye make-up remover.



For everyday it's great but we're not sure it would stand up to a weepy movie or particularly moving wedding.







